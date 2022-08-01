מדריך חברות
January Technologies
January Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של January Technologies נע בין $142,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$310,545 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של January Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $142K
משאבי אנוש
$242K
תפעול עובדים
$281K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$311K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at January Technologies is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $310,545. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at January Technologies is $261,803.

