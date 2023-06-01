מדריך חברות
Jane Technologies
Jane Technologies משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Jane Technologies נע בין $160,800 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$266,325 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jane Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$161K
מנהל מוצר
$266K
מהנדס תוכנה
$209K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$174K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Jane Technologies הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $266,325. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jane Technologies הוא $191,157.

