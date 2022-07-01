מדריך חברות
Jama Software
Jama Software משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Jama Software נע בין $8,524 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$239,190 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jama Software. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

מעצב גרפי
$80.4K
שיווק
$239K
מהנדס תוכנה
$8.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Jama Software הוא שיווק at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $239,190. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Jama Software הוא $80,400.

