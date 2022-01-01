מדריך חברות
Jaguar Land Rover
Jaguar Land Rover משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Jaguar Land Rover נע בין $26,743 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$140,998 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Jaguar Land Rover. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $26.7K
מדען נתונים
Median $72.2K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $61.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט עסקי
$42.2K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$141K
מהנדס חשמל
$66.1K
מהנדס חומרה
$49.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$78K
מעצב מוצר
$74.6K
מנהל מוצר
$97.6K
מנהל פרויקטים
$73.7K
מכירות
$72.2K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$88.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$131K
אדריכל פתרונות
$74.1K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$99.9K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$140K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Jaguar Land Rover is מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,998. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jaguar Land Rover is $74,145.

