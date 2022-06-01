מדריך חברות
Introhive
Introhive משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Introhive נע בין $51,228 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$66,257 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Introhive. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מעצב מוצר
$66.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$51.2K
מהנדס תוכנה
$62.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Introhive הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $66,257. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Introhive הוא $62,692.

