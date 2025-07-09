מדריך חברות
Indian Institute of Science
Indian Institute of Science משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Indian Institute of Science נע בין $1,200 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$11,293 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Indian Institute of Science. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$1.2K
מהנדס חומרה
$6.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$11.3K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Indian Institute of Science is מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $11,293. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indian Institute of Science is $6,693.

