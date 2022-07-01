מדריך חברות
Imagen משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Imagen נע בין $108,540 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$398,000 עבור רופא בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Imagen. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/31/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$131K
רופא
$398K
מנהל מוצר
$216K

מגייס
$109K
מהנדס תוכנה
$114K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Imagen is רופא at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $398,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Imagen is $130,650.

