IHS Markit משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IHS Markit נע בין $9,944 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$258,700 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IHS Markit. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מעצב מוצר
Median $98K
אנליסט עסקי
$79.1K

פיתוח עסקי
$84.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$83.7K
מדען נתונים
$106K
אנליסט פיננסי
$9.9K
משאבי אנוש
$51K
בנקאי השקעות
$29.8K
יועץ ניהולי
$192K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$122K
מנהל מוצר
$170K
מנהל פרויקטים
$93.5K
מגייס
$13.4K
מהנדס מכירות
$111K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$104K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$259K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$112K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$149K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-IHS Markit הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $258,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IHS Markit הוא $101,341.

