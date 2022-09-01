מדריך חברות
iFood
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

iFood משכורות

טווח המשכורת של iFood נע בין $12,478 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$100,491 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של iFood. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
I9 $12.5K
I10 $22.6K
I11 $23K
I12 $29.2K
I13 $37.7K
I14 $39.8K
N1 $42.9K
N2 $53.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מדען נתונים
Median $36.1K
מנהל מוצר
Median $15.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
תפעול עסקי
$33.6K
אנליסט עסקי
$26.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$37K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$100K
משאבי אנוש
$26.7K
מעצב מוצר
$23.9K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$94.9K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Augstākā atalgotā loma, kas tika ziņota uzņēmumā iFood, ir מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atalgojumu $100,491. Tas ietver pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādas iespējamās akciju kompensācijas un prēmijas.
Vidējais gada kopējais atalgojums, kas tika ziņots uzņēmumā iFood, ir $33,586.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור iFood

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Facebook
  • PayPal
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים