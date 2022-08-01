IEEE משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של IEEE נע בין $56,722 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חומרה בקצה התחתון ל-$231,280 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IEEE. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $110K
מהנדס חומרה
$56.7K
מהנדס תוכנה
$147K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$231K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at IEEE is מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $231,280. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IEEE is $128,680.

