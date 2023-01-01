מדריך חברות
IDwall
IDwall משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IDwall נע בין $17,008 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$41,494 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IDwall. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $17K
מדען נתונים
$23.5K
מעצב מוצר
$41.5K

מגייס
$18.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$40.9K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Najlepiej opłacana rola zgłoszona w IDwall to מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem w wysokości $41,494. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz wszelkie potencjalne wynagrodzenie w akcjach i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia zgłoszonego w IDwall wynosi $23,504.

