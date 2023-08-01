מדריך חברות
IDfy
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

IDfy משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IDfy נע בין $12,367 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$20,923 עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IDfy. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $15K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

משאבי אנוש
$20.9K
מנהל מוצר
$13.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$12.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-IDfy הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $20,923. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IDfy הוא $14,422.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור IDfy

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים