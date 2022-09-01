מדריך חברות
IDEMIA
IDEMIA משכורות

טווח המשכורת של IDEMIA נע בין $5,915 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$165,825 עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IDEMIA. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

אנליסט פיננסי
$69.7K
מעצב מוצר
$166K
מנהל מוצר
Median $138K

מהנדס תוכנה
$5.9K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$65.3K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at IDEMIA is מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at IDEMIA is $69,650.

