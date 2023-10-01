מדריך חברות
Idealo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Idealo נע בין $55,549 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$128,852 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Idealo. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $78K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט נתונים
$55.5K
מדען נתונים
$80.4K

מנהל מוצר
$93.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$129K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Den højest betalende rolle rapporteret hos Idealo er מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $128,852. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den mediane årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Idealo er $80,405.

