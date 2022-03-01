מדריך חברות
ICICI Bank משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ICICI Bank נע בין $4,231 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$32,178 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ICICI Bank. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
Median $18.5K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $18.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $11.4K

מכירות
Median $10.1K

נציג פיתוח מכירות

אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $12.7K
מדען נתונים
Median $20.2K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$4.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$15K
פיתוח עסקי
$32.2K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$16.3K
משאבי אנוש
$7.3K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$23.1K
בנקאי השקעות
$7.5K
שיווק
$16.5K
מנהל תוכנית
$21K
מנהל פרויקטים
$8.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$17.1K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$12.4K
הון סיכון
$22.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ICICI Bank הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $32,178. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ICICI Bank הוא $16,299.

