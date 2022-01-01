ICF משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של ICF נע בין $52,629 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חשמל בקצה התחתון ל-$517,575 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ICF. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $114K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט נתונים
Median $65K
מדען נתונים
Median $75K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $121K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$121K
פיתוח עסקי
$518K
מהנדס אזרחי
$87.6K
מהנדס חשמל
$52.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$129K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$72.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$91.2K
מהנדס מכונות
$62.4K
מנהל מוצר
$103K
מנהל פרויקטים
$79.6K
מגייס
$149K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$119K
אדריכל פתרונות
$233K

אדריכל נתונים

שאלות נפוצות

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di ICF adalah פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $517,575. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di ICF adalah $102,510.

