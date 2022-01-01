ICF משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ICF נע בין $52,629 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס חשמל בקצה התחתון ל-$517,575 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ICF. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
