Hinduja Group
Hinduja Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Hinduja Group נע בין $2,025 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$31,537 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Hinduja Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

יועץ ניהולי
$31.5K
מהנדס מכונות
$12.4K
מנהל מוצר
$2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מכירות
$11.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Hinduja Group הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $31,537. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Hinduja Group הוא $11,826.

