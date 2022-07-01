מדריך חברות
Geneva Trading
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Geneva Trading משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Geneva Trading נע בין $77,345 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$267,330 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Geneva Trading. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/27/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$163K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$77.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$267K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Geneva Trading הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $267,330. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Geneva Trading הוא $163,200.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Geneva Trading

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Tesla
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים