מדריך חברות
Fresenius
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Fresenius משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Fresenius נע בין $75,170 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$213,925 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fresenius. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס מכונות
$89.6K
מנהל מוצר
$156K
מנהל פרויקטים
$214K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$75.2K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fresenius הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $213,925. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fresenius הוא $122,663.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Fresenius

חברות קשורות

  • Mayo Clinic
  • UPMC
  • Intermountain Healthcare
  • Healthgrades
  • Penn Medicine
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים