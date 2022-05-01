מדריך חברות
FreedomPay
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

FreedomPay משכורות

טווח המשכורת של FreedomPay נע בין $71,789 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$210,940 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FreedomPay. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
מכירות
$71.8K
אדריכל פתרונות
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FreedomPay הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $210,940. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FreedomPay הוא $130,000.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור FreedomPay

חברות קשורות

  • Expedition Tech
  • SailPoint
  • Simon Data
  • Tempus
  • Apiture
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים