FPT משכורות

טווח המשכורת של FPT נע בין $7,761 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה התחתון ל-$199,995 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FPT. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$14.7K
יועץ ניהולי
$7.8K
מנהל מוצר
$47.9K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$200K
אדריכל פתרונות
$170K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di FPT ialah מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $199,995. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di FPT ialah $47,860.

