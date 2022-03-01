מדריך חברות
FOX
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

FOX משכורות

טווח המשכורת של FOX נע בין $71,640 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$497,500 עבור אמון ובטיחות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FOX. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $139K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $189K
רואה חשבון
$89.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
אנליסט עסקי
$82.4K
אנליסט פיננסי
$71.6K
מהנדס חומרה
$120K
מעצב מוצר
$96.5K
מנהל מוצר
$73.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$109K
מכירות
$311K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$143K
אמון ובטיחות
$498K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FOX הוא אמון ובטיחות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $497,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FOX הוא $114,743.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור FOX

חברות קשורות

  • TD Ameritrade
  • American Family Insurance
  • Fivestars
  • USAA
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים