Fox Racing
    Fox Racing is a global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. The company was founded by Geoff Fox, who believed his high-performance suspension and engine components could give riders an on-track advantage. Fox Racing has expanded its activities and products into Mountain Bike, BMX, Surf and Wakeboard, but the idea of elevating athletic performance through progressive innovation is still what drives them. The company employs over 500 people in over 20 countries worldwide and has a proud history of sponsoring some of the finest athletes.

    foxracing.com
    1974
    583
    $100M-$250M
    משאבים אחרים