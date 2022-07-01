מדריך חברות
Forward Financing
Forward Financing משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Forward Financing נע בין $71,640 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$198,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Forward Financing. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $198K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

אנליסט נתונים
$180K
שיווק
$71.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Forward Financing הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $198,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Forward Financing הוא $180,096.

משאבים אחרים