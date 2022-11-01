מדריך חברות
Fortna
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Fortna משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Fortna נע בין $93,465 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$306,525 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fortna. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $115K
מנהל מוצר
$307K
מנהל פרויקטים
$93.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מכירות
$118K
מהנדס תוכנה
$123K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$179K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fortna הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $306,525. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fortna הוא $120,490.

