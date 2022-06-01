מדריך חברות
Forter
Forter משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Forter נע בין $64,976 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$300,900 עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Forter. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $132K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$301K
אנליסט נתונים
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מדען נתונים
$119K
משאבי אנוש
$155K
שיווק
$65K
מנהל מוצר
$204K
מגייס
$136K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$72.3K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$227K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Forter הוא מנהל תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $300,900. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Forter הוא $133,889.

