Fortanix משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Fortanix נע בין $35,074 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$183,080 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fortanix. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/26/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $35.1K
משאבי אנוש
$138K
מנהל מוצר
$183K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$105K
התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fortanix הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $183,080. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fortanix הוא $121,189.

