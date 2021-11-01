מדריך חברות
Flow
Flow משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Flow נע בין $22,612 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$218,900 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Flow. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

שיווק
$128K
מנהל מוצר
$106K
מנהל תוכנית
$22.6K

מגייס
$99.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$109K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$219K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Ο ρόλος με την υψηλότερη πληρωμή που αναφέρθηκε στην Flow είναι ο מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση $218,900. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει τον βασικό μισθό, καθώς και τυχόν πιθανή αποζημίωση σε μετοχές και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αποζημίωση που αναφέρθηκε στην Flow είναι $107,478.

