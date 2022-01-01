מדריך חברות
FIS
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

FIS משכורות

טווח המשכורת של FIS נע בין $4,250 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$341,700 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FIS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer 1 $109K
Software Engineer 2 $102K
Senior Software Engineer $168K
Specialist Software Engineer $174K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט עסקי
Median $81.1K
מנהל מוצר
Median $115K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
Median $10.9K
אנליסט נתונים
Median $125K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $142K

אדריכל נתונים

מעצב מוצר
Median $100K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
Median $84K
פיתוח עסקי
$111K
שירות לקוחות
$4.3K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$342K
אנליסט פיננסי
$103K
משאבי אנוש
$63.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$117K
שיווק
$149K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$25.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$105K
מגייס
$142K
מהנדס מכירות
$205K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$207K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$27.1K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в FIS, е מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $341,700. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в FIS, е $109,916.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור FIS

חברות קשורות

  • nCino
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים