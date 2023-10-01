מדריך חברות
Fermilab
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Fermilab משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Fermilab נע בין $70,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$105,000 עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Fermilab. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $70K
מדען נתונים
Median $74K
מהנדס מכונות
Median $105K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$105K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$78.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Fermilab הוא מהנדס מכונות עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $105,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Fermilab הוא $78,400.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Fermilab

חברות קשורות

  • Google
  • SoFi
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים