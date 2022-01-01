מדריך חברות
Federal Reserve Board
Federal Reserve Board משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Federal Reserve Board נע בין $70,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$155,775 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Federal Reserve Board. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
Median $70K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $113K
אנליסט פיננסי
Median $105K

אנליסט עסקי
$114K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$156K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Federal Reserve Board הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $155,775. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Federal Reserve Board הוא $113,000.

