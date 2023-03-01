מדריך חברות
Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City נע בין $64,675 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$105,840 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $76K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

אנליסט פיננסי
Median $66.3K
רואה חשבון
$78.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$64.7K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$89.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$106K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $105,840. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City הוא $77,396.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • Lyft
  • Airbnb
  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים