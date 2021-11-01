מדריך חברות
Faraday Future
Faraday Future משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Faraday Future נע בין $83,083 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$273,625 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Faraday Future. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/28/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $180K
שירות לקוחות
$83.1K
משאבי אנוש
$265K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שיווק
$274K
תפעול שיווקי
$260K
מהנדס מכונות
$139K
מנהל מוצר
$221K
מנהל תוכנית
$147K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$191K
אדריכל פתרונות
$169K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$139K
חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei Faraday Future gemeldet wurde, ist שיווק at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $273,625. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei Faraday Future gemeldet wurde, beträgt $180,000.

