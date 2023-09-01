FANUC משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של FANUC נע בין $66,330 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס מכונות בקצה התחתון ל-$146,265 עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FANUC. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/28/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
$66.3K
מנהל תוכנית
$146K
מהנדס תוכנה
$114K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FANUC הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $146,265. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FANUC הוא $114,425.

