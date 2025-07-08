מדריך חברות
FairMoney
FairMoney משכורות

טווח המשכורת של FairMoney נע בין $40,747 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$95,433 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של FairMoney. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/28/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$40.7K
משאבי אנוש
$90.2K
מנהל מוצר
$54.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מהנדס תוכנה
$54.1K
אדריכל פתרונות
$95.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-FairMoney הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $95,433. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-FairMoney הוא $54,789.

