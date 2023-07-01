מדריך חברות
Electra.aero
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    Electra is an innovative aerospace company focused on creating hybrid-electric aircraft for urban and regional mobility. Their goal is to reduce carbon emissions in aviation by developing clean, quiet, and environmentally friendly airplanes that can operate without traditional runways. With support from major players in the aerospace industry, Electra aims to revolutionize the field with their disruptive ideas and world-class team of engineers. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, they also have operations in Cambridge, MA, and Switzerland, and are experiencing rapid growth.

    electra.aero
    אתר אינטרנט
    2020
    שנת הקמה
    31
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

