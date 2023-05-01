מדריך חברות
Elation Health
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Elation Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Elation Health נע בין $85,425 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור הצלחת לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$184,075 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Elation Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K
הצלחת לקוחות
$85.4K
מנהל מוצר
$179K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$184K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Elation Health הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $184,075. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Elation Health הוא $164,550.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Elation Health

חברות קשורות

  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • SoFi
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים