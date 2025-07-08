מדריך חברות
El Camino Health
El Camino Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של El Camino Health נע בין $139,300 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת בקצה התחתון ל-$208,638 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של El Camino Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$139K
מהנדס תוכנה
$209K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-El Camino Health הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $208,638. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-El Camino Health הוא $198,588.

משאבים אחרים