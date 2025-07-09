מדריך חברות
DeciBio
DeciBio משכורות

טווח המשכורת של DeciBio נע בין $102,711 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$119,400 עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של DeciBio. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/31/2025

$160K

אנליסט נתונים
$119K
מנהל מוצר
$103K
מהנדס תוכנה
$105K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-DeciBio הוא אנליסט נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $119,400. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-DeciBio הוא $105,470.

