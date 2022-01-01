מדריך חברות
Darktrace
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Darktrace משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Darktrace נע בין $35,380 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$222,509 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Darktrace. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $61.1K
שירות לקוחות
$54.8K
הצלחת לקוחות
$107K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$35.4K
מעצב מוצר
$60.1K
מנהל פרויקטים
$73.8K
מכירות
$223K
מהנדס מכירות
$76.7K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$45.3K
אדריכל פתרונות
$85.6K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Darktrace'de bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $222,509 ücretle מכירות at the Common Range Average level'dir. Bu, temel maaşın yanı sıra olası hisse senedi ve bonus ödemelerini içerir.
Darktrace'de bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam ücret $67,429'dır.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Darktrace

חברות קשורות

  • Micro Focus
  • HCL Technologies
  • BAE Systems
  • Avast Software
  • IHS Markit
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים