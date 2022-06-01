מדריך חברות
CybelAngel
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

CybelAngel משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CybelAngel נע בין $69,593 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$158,087 עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CybelAngel. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

משאבי אנוש
$158K
שיווק
$133K
מכירות
$69.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$98.6K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at CybelAngel is משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,087. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CybelAngel is $115,696.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור CybelAngel

חברות קשורות

  • SoFi
  • Pinterest
  • Tesla
  • Apple
  • Snap
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים