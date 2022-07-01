מדריך חברות
Cyara
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Cyara משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cyara נע בין $48,363 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$211,050 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cyara. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מעצב מוצר
$48.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$69.1K
אדריכל פתרונות
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Cyara is אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cyara is $69,051.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Cyara

חברות קשורות

  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • Whatfix
  • Traveloka
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים