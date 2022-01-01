מדריך חברות
Cvent משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cvent נע בין $5,916 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$226,125 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cvent. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $108K
Software Engineer II $116K
Senior Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Principal Software Engineer $173K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מעצב מוצר
Median $110K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

שירות לקוחות
$192K

הצלחת לקוחות
$17.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$105K
מדען נתונים
$94K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$151K
יועץ ניהולי
$64.1K
שיווק
$13.6K
תפעול שיווקי
$166K
מנהל מוצר
$162K
מנהל תוכנית
$89.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$69.7K
מגייס
$5.9K
מכירות
$79.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$221K
אדריכל פתרונות
$226K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$31K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$131K
שאלות נפוצות

Kõrgeima palgaga roll Cvent on אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $226,125. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
Cvent mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $110,000.

