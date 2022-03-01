CSS משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של CSS נע בין $3,007 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$328,350 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CSS. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$166K
שירות לקוחות
$3K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$328K

מהנדס תוכנה
$231K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$99.5K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CSS הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $328,350. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CSS הוא $165,825.

