Critical TechWorks משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Critical TechWorks נע בין $34,207 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$60,923 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Critical TechWorks. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $34.2K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס DevOps

מהנדס נתונים

מדען נתונים
$56.7K
מנהל מוצר
$57.6K

מנהל פרויקטים
$60.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Critical TechWorks הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $60,923. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Critical TechWorks הוא $57,199.

משאבים אחרים