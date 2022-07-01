מדריך חברות
Critical Start
Critical Start משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Critical Start נע בין $55,275 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$189,050 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון.

$160K

אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$55.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$120K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$189K

