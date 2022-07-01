מדריך חברות
Credible
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Credible משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Credible נע בין $99,545 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$216,075 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Credible. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$216K
מדען נתונים
$168K
מעצב מוצר
$191K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
מנהל מוצר
$99.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $164K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

أعلى دور مدفوع الأجر مُبلغ عنه في Credible هو מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level بمتوسط تعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $216,075. يتضمن ذلك الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويض أسهم ومكافآت محتملة.
متوسط إجمالي التعويض السنوي المُبلغ عنه في Credible هو $168,300.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Credible

חברות קשורות

  • Prosper Marketplace
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Cox Automotive
  • Upgrade
  • Guaranteed Rate
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים