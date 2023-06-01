מדריך חברות
Creative Fabrica
Creative Fabrica משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Creative Fabrica נע בין $78,622 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$122,089 עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Creative Fabrica. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $96.2K
משאבי אנוש
$122K
מנהל מוצר
$86K

מגייס
$78.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Creative Fabrica הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $122,089. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Creative Fabrica הוא $91,117.

