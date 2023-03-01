מדריך חברות
CoreStack
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

CoreStack משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CoreStack נע בין $34,825 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$194,025 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CoreStack. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/2/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

הצלחת לקוחות
$168K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$34.8K
מהנדס תוכנה
$194K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
אדריכל פתרונות
$101K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CoreStack הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $194,025. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CoreStack הוא $134,895.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור CoreStack

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • Uber
  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים