מדריך חברות
Converge
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Converge משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Converge נע בין $60,655 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$95,023 עבור שיווק בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Converge. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס בקרה
$93.1K
שיווק
$95K
מעצב מוצר
$60.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

55 9
55 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Converge es שיווק at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $95,023. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Converge es $93,104.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Converge

חברות קשורות

  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • DoorDash
  • Spotify
  • Intuit
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים